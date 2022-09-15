Zimbabweans Roast Java For “Worshipping” Murderous Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial preacher Passion Java has claimed that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is a God-given leader.

In his happy birthday message to Mr Mnangagwa, Java described the Zanu PF leader as a “father and a wise man.”

However, this has angered millions of citizens who are suffering under Zanu PF oppression.

Hundreds of disgruntled citizens took a swipe at Java for rubbing salt into the wounds of suffering Zimbabweans by praising a man who is directly responsible for the current economic meltdown.

Below is Java’s message to Mr Mnangagwa:

Wishing my Father, My President, His Excellency @presidentmnangagwa a happy birthday today. I pray that the immortal Jesus Christ continue to enhance your value construct in this generation and beyond.

May the grand immortal emperor of our soul terrestium always grant you the epistalia of the afterlife in the locomotion of dexicons.

Keep peregrinating this incarnation as an exempli gratia of self abnegation, puritanical excrescence, Spartan discipline, mental magnitude and hierophantic candour.

I say to you:

Gloria In Excelsis Deo, and I say Deo Gratias, and I say Deo Confidimus, and I say Deo Optimo Maximo. May Service, Humility, Love and Compassion be yours all the days of your life Deo Volente!

