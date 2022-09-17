Mai Titi Dead End

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | The ZANU PF comedian, Mai Titi this week reached a dead end in her fight against her ex husband Tinashe Maphosa.

Felistas Murata who in the last few days has been on a tirade to accuse her ex husband of several moral failures, was on Friday left with an egg on face as her own evidence of conversations with between Tinashe Maphosa and a said, Tom Jones showed a pile of several inconsistencies.

One major boob was on a Worldremit transaction which has Tinashe Maphosa’s surname mispelt as Maposa., making it highly improbable for authenticity.

The comedian was still to comment over the embarassing gaffe.

Lifestyle editor, Rose Mudiwa wrote of the development, saying: “Mai TT and Tom Jones have been exposed. Lol. The fake text message from Mukuru spelt Maphosa incorrectly. Then the fake WhatsApp chat messages between Tinashe and Tom Jones show Tinashe’s chats being in green instead of the other way around.

Mai TT and Tom Jones warris this? Instead of settling your bills you are paying Tom Jones to connive with you. 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...