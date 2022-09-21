CCC Change Champion Gives Lifeline To Rural Clinic

CCC change champion donates flag to rural clinic

By A Correspondent

A rural clinic in Mhondoro was operating without a thermometer and CCC champion Vengai Chivaura came to the rescue of the health centre.

Chivaura donated infrared thermometers and digital thermometers to the clinic.

He also facilitated the erection of the national flag post at Mhondoro North Clinic. The CCC official also donated a new flag to the same clinic.

The flag pole was destroyed when a building collapsed years back and since then it had been down.

