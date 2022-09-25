Zanu PF Terror Gang Resurfaces In Gutu

Tinashe Sambiri| A group of Zanu PF hooligans led by Josphat Sarukore, Tawanda and Fani, heavily assaulted CCC members in Gutu on Saturday.

According to a statement released by CCC, Councillor Bernard Chimwango( ward 33, Gutu Central) and Langton Guvava were attacked by Zanu PF thugs as they conducting a mobilization programme.

Sarukore, Tawanda and Fani are notorious for coordinating terror attacks in Gutu.

“VIOLENCE ALERT: Our champions Bernard Chimwango and Langton Guvava have been attacked by Zanu PF thugs in Gutu, Mpandawana today( Saturday).

The instigators of this violent behavior are the same people who killed our change champion Nyasha Zhambe late last year. We strongly condemn this behavior,” CCC said in a statement.

“Councillor Bernard Chimwango and Champion Guvava varohwa nema thugs eZanu PF maGutu, Mupandawana,” a CCC member said.

