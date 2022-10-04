Legendary CCC Percussionist Dies

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Legendary CCC drummer, Tarusenga Chekerwa, popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha, has died.

Chekerwa died at Silveira Mission Hospital in Bikita on Monday night.

According to CCC, Mudhara Bhuradha will be laid to rest in Bikita, Nhondovare Village.

“Very sad, A hero an inspiration , entertainer and a dedicated champion is gone before our attainment of freedom that he always sang about.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Body of Mudhara Bhuradha will be taken from Silveria Hospital today.

Burial is set for tomorrow- Nhondovare Village, ward 5, Bikita West.

Directions

From Nyika Growth Point ….take Zaka Road ….pass Bikita Offices … about 5 km at Mushanduri Business Centre turn left and drive to Nhondovare Village which is about 8 km,” CCC Masvingo said in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...