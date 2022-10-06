Zanu PF Goons Vandalize CCC Vehicle

Tinashe Sambiri| Suspected Zanu PF hooligans raided CCC Gutu East member Desire Tichazorwa’s house and vandalised a constituency campaign vehicle on Wednesday night.

Tichazorwa is managing projects that have been implemented by businessman and banker Gift Gonese in Gutu East Constituency.

Commenting on the attack, Tichazorwa blamed Zanu PF thugs for attempting to disrupt CCC programmes.

” I heard a loud noise last night and as I tried to collect what was taking place, the intruders smashed windows of our constituency vehicle and deflated its tyres.

Zanu PF is afraid of the impact we are making in Gutu East.

When I shouted at the thugs, they ran away. They had a calculated mission to vandalize the constituency car.

There is no doubt that Zanu PF thugs raided my house. We are proceeding with our projects despite the attack,” said Tichazorwa.

Gonese said the attack would not stop a series of projects he is running in the area.

” While we are not happy with what happened, there is no going back. Our wave of development is unstoppable,” said Gonese.

