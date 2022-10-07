Prophet Nabbed For Rape

By A Correspondent- A depraved self-styled prophet from Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North province who invited a 22-year-old woman to his house for prayers and later slept with her claiming healing was s_əxually transmitted has been arrested for rap_e.

Silas Ndlovu (32) from Mabanda Line allegedly rap_ed the victim under the pretext that he was exorcising evil spirits that were affecting her love life.

Circumstances leading to the arrest of Ndlovu are that on 2 October 2022, he invited the victim who is also his churchmate to his house in Efusini suburb for prayers and she complied.

It is reported that when the victim visited Ndlovu, he asked her to enter his bedroom and the seemingly unsuspecting victim agreed.

While inside he asked her to take off her clothes for cleansing and she again complied.

It is alleged that Ndlovu exploited the opportunity when he pushed the victim onto his bed and allegedly had s_əxual interc0urse with her claiming healing was s_əxually transmitted.

Ndlovu allegedly had s_əx with the victim without her consent.

Ndlovu has since appeared before Tsholotsho resident magistrate Victor Mpofu charged with rap_e as defined in Section 65 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was not formally charged and was remanded in custody to 14 October 2022.

— BMetro

