CCC Salutes Resilient Teachers

World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on October 5. Established in 1994, it commemorates the …

Teachers are a source of inspiration & changemakers in their own right.

This #WorldTeachersDay, we celebrate Zimbabwean teachers who are doing their best in extremely difficult conditions.

In the #NewZimbabwe, funding the education sector will be a national priority. The dignity of the teaching profession will be restored.- CCC

