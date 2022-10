CCC Official Dies In Car Crash

Tinashe Sambiri|A Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) councillor died in a road accident at the weekend.

Councillor Kavhuru from Mutasa North, ward 6, died on the way to hospital after being involved in a terrible crash.

This was announced by CCC in a short statement:

“Sad news Manicaland Mutasa North ward 6 CCC Councillor Kavhuru died on his way to hospital after being involved in an accident.”

