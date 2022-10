Bill Antonio Scores Crucial Goal In Belgium

Spread the love

Bill Antonio opened his scoring account in Belgium after netting the solitary goal in KV Mechelen U21’s cup victory against Lierse U21 on Monday.

The former Dynamos winger joined the club in early September but his debut was delayed due work permit.

He played his first game this week and netted the winner in the Belgian Cup encounter.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...