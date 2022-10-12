Mai Titi In Trouble, Dragged To Court

Spread the love

Felistas “Mai TT” Murata has been dragged to the Harare Civil Court for threatening to beat up a woman she suspects of dating her estranged husband, Tinashe Maphosa.

Mai TT is allegedly threatening to bash Panashe Nzenza, who is claiming that her life is now in danger.

She is seeking a protection order against the socialite.

The matter will be heard on October 18, with both parties presenting their cases.

Through her defence counsel, Gurira & Associates, Legal Practitioners, Panashe filed an affidavit claiming that Mai TT was threatening to harm her.

“I submit that the respondent has been threatening harm to my life.

“In particular, the respondent has made allegations that I am involved with her husband, Tinashe Maphosa, which allegations are incorrect.about:blank

“The respondent has vowed to hunt me down and beat me up.

“I have been called a ‘w***e’ and b****,” reads part of the affidavit.

Panashe further claimed Mai TT threatened to hire people to harm her.

“The respondent has threatened to hire people to cause me harm.

“She has even proceeded to go on social media platforms such as Facebook and published my personal phone number to multitudes of her followers.

“I submit that I am now living in fear as I have been threatened.

“I have no other alternative, but to approach this honourable court seeking protection.

“The respondent has vowed to take the law into her own hands to beat me up and cause harm.

“I humbly seek this honourable court’s protection.

“I fear that I may be harmed if this order is not granted.

“I have no other remedy but to seek protection in this court,” reads her affidavit.

In the exhibits, Mai TT was scolding Panashe for not being related to the Maphosa family.

“The way you ignore my call, I don’t really understand what’s going on.

“I am beginning to even think there is something going on between you and Tinashe.

“I won’t bother you again, I will talk to your mother.

“You are not related to Tinashe iwewe.

“I don’t know you and that clan doesn’t know you, ndichakutsvaga,” said Mai TT, in one of the messages she sent Panashe.

-H-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...