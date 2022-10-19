MP Urges Parly To Protect Citizens From Rising Violence

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Member of the House of Assembly for Kuwadzana, Hon Johnson Matambo, has urged Parliament to protect citizens from escalating violence in the country.

Hon Matambo raised the point on the question of national interest in Parliament.

He appealed to the to august house to protect citizens from deepening violence.

“Violence has reached boiling point in the country.

The issue of violence has become a matter of national concern.

Guns are being brandished by Zanu PF hooligans. Known political activists are tormenting citizens before polls and this is a a worrisome trend,” Hon Matambo said in a recorded audio.

CCC interim treasurer David Coltart has described the violent assault against Hon Jasmine Tofa as a disgrace.

Hon Tofa was assaulted by ZANU PF assailants in Insiza yesterday, incidents which were captured on video.

