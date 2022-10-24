Let’s Go Rural, CCC Leader Urges Change Champions

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC youth assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has pointed out that the rural vote is the key to electoral victory.

CCC won one out of the six by-elections held at the weekend with Zanu PF claiming victory in five wards following a violent campaign and rampant intimidation of voters.

Zanu PF is using vote-buying and violence to influence election results across the country.

“Yesterday’s by-election results clearly show that @CCCZimbabwe has made serious inroads in rural areas.

We still have a lot of work to do. Those that have been MPs for at least 2 terms in towns must now go to their rural areas as candidates.

Rural vote is key,” Sarkozy said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...