Let’s Go Rural, CCC Leader Urges Change Champions
24 October 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC youth assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has pointed out that the rural vote is the key to electoral victory.
CCC won one out of the six by-elections held at the weekend with Zanu PF claiming victory in five wards following a violent campaign and rampant intimidation of voters.
Zanu PF is using vote-buying and violence to influence election results across the country.
“Yesterday’s by-election results clearly show that @CCCZimbabwe has made serious inroads in rural areas.
We still have a lot of work to do. Those that have been MPs for at least 2 terms in towns must now go to their rural areas as candidates.
Rural vote is key,” Sarkozy said.