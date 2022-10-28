President Chamisa Blocked From Visiting Wiwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa was on Thursday blocked by prison guards from visiting jailed activists.

President Chamisa waited in vain for 3 hours only to be told by prison guards they were working under specific instructions from the responsible Minister.

“MY #NYATSIME16 PRISON VISIT DENIED…

After waiting for 3hrs since 9am, just been advised by the Officer In Charge at Chikurubi Maximum prison that we are prohibited from visiting and meeting with Hon @JobSikhala1 and Sithole upon a directive from the minister.

#freethemnow,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...