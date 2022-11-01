Olinda Chapel Responds To Fraud Evidence, Says: I Refunded The Money, And I Didn’t At All Refund It | FULL TEXT

By Olinda Chapel | This past week I have been feeling very low. Anyone around me knows this. Reason because sometimes I truly feel people do not deserve and they feel they have the right to come drag my name in the mud.

All my life I have been a very hardworking person. I have never had anything given to me, I have never inherited anything or ever had to steal anything. I have never had to sleep with a man for money. Or date anyone for money or what they can do for me.

I am selfmade and I have been for a long time !

EVERYTHING I have achieved has been from hard work. I work 7 days a week from 6am to 11pm. Those that have had the privilege of being around me personally will testify on my behalf. Not all this social media wa gala that you see. In person I am an extremely different person (at least so many have said.)

I have tried to help my community in so many ways and most of the time it always comes back and bites me back. Which feels extremely unfair. But ndizvo zvinoda moyo wangu. I always say it’s a reflection of my character.

So for this Susan woman to go around and say I stole from her ! Is extremely hurtful. Especially when you went and deposited money into my bank account without my knowledge. I DIDN’T ASK YOU TO ! Your own friend had to beg me to help you and she vouched for you. When I had said NO !! The same person who when she told me “ndawana rimwe basa”. She got a refund into her account the very same day from the very same FNB account.

When you decided to withdraw – after I had refused in the first place and you all begged me . I agreed to give you a refund but I got locked out of my FNB account and I have been communicating with them and I was asked to go in branch and get it sorted. Which I haven’t done.

My issue with YOU is not giving a refund. My issue is you have continuously lied that I stole from you when you did all the above and I didn’t even want your money. I STILL DONT need your money. Whether you like or not I make enough money to sustain my family with the services I provide.

My principals are if you go lying on my name – I will not lift a finger for you.

I will continue coming with receipts ! Last time you even created fake chats and you forgot that you can’t be a “friend” with a page !

So the very same way you went and deposited money into that bank account WITHOUT my consent. You can go back to the bank and advise them what you did and ask them to reverse that transaction. I will NOT waste my money to help you. You are an evil person that lies too much !

Khedha ndiye adaro !!!!

