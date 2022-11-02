Sikhala, Sithole Complain Over Mwonzora Visit, Chamisa Ban

Spread the love

Through their lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, incarcerated legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have complained to the Harare Magistrates courts that Prison officials were imposing visitors on them.

This was revealed by Sikhala’s spokesperson Freddy Masarirevhu who said Mtetwa mentioned MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora who visited the two against their will.

“Mtetwa said one such visit was of Senator Mwonzora. She told the Court that he went there uninvited and was told by accused that they didn’t want to see him.

“ZPCS even made special arrangemets despite protest. On the Contrary, genuine visitors including CCC leader Nelson Chamisa , the wives and their spokesperson.

“Mtetwa also said she was denied access together with a Doctor. She argued that this is a violation of the Constitution,” said Masarirevhu.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...