Mavaza: Action After Congress ZANU Pf Leaves No One Behind

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The president of the United States of America has made a cry to defend and protect democracy. He ventured into those people who create lies each time the country faces elections. To them he said “In this moment, we have to confront those lies with the truth. The very future of our nation depends on it.” We must speak with one unified voice and say there’s no room for voter intimidation or political violence in America.”

As Biden makes this statement he made it clear that Political violence is in many ways. In voter intimidation and in making up lies with a sole purpose of discrediting the electoral system of the country. Biden made a clear distinction between intimidation and claiming victory before elections. He cast broad aspersions which engulfed Zimbabwe’s CCC when he said “The Maga element, which is a minority of the Republican party, is trying to succeed now where it failed in 2020. “They’ve emboldened violence and intimidation of voters and election officials.”This is true to the minority of the CCC party which is trying to succeed where they failed in 2018. They have started telling the world about violence and intimidation even though they are the perpetrators of such violence. They instigate violence and cry loudly to their handlers that there is violence in Zimbabwe. By their reports to the international world they make Zimbabwe to look like a war zone.

as we write David Coltart the CCC treasurer is in England stretching his empty bowl begging for funding. He is riding on the created horse of imaginative violence and peddles it in the pockets of the willing detractors like Lord Oates. It is open secret that the CCC use violence as a source or and aide in begging funding.

Zimbabwe hears more stories of political violence now because CCC is in over drive begging for sponsorship. David Coltart who has a lot of contact in the UK is already in UK playing violence videos taken from CCC actors now purporting them to be real.

What Zimbabwe must do now is going to determine whether democracy will long endure. Biden stated that “This is the struggle we’re now in. A struggle for democracy, a struggle for decency and dignity… a struggle for the very soul of America itself.” This perfectly applies for Zimbabwe.

Prophetically and surely so Biden commented on the 6th January Trump’s insurrection

“I wish I could say the assault on our democracy had ended that day but I cannot.” There are candidates who won’t commit to accepting the results of the election they’re in. That’s the path to chaos in America.” Indeed CCC has already rejected the results of the elections before we have even voted. That is the path to chaos in our country. We fought for democracy one man one vote, we fought for peace one Zimbabwe one nation. We fought for democracy and any one who fight against these is a state enemy. Ironically Biden sees the light and this light only blinds those on his leash.

With less than eight month to go before the harmonised elections, President Munangagwa began a congress closing speech on peace and democracy by recounting the sacrifices and blood poured in to bear the fruits of independence.

As Biden says about the American democracy the same can be said that Zimbabwean democracy is under attack,and voters in 2023 need to counteract that at the ballot box. The future of Zimbabwean democracy and threats to it have been a mater of concern on Zimbabwe. It is ironical that America has made it a theme in several of Mr. Biden’s speeches, and he has grown more vocal in naming what he believes are the partisan forces that threaten the nation’s democratic values.

Unbeknown to Biden he was clearly stating the position of Zimbabwe whose democracy is being threatened by the opposition who will not accept the results of elections.

It is true that Zimbabwe’s democracy is under attack because of those who were defeated and have been refusing to accept the results. These are the ones who call the Zimbabwean government illegitimate.

“American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results The opposition in Zimbabwe has always been refusing to accept the will of the people.”

Zimbabwe must frame the upcoming elections as one in which voters must ask themselves whether the vote they cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk. We should realise “Democracy is on the ballot for all of us.

So Zimbabweans have to defend our blood earned independence. We therefore on that note encourage voters to be “patient” as they await for the elections in 2023 to silence the opposition once and for all. The media must not confuse the public by takin conspiracy theories as real.

CHAMISA should be reminded that “you can’t love your country only when you win.” One must love the country anytime we only have one country. The candidates especially the CCC candidates must accept the results of the election, even if they lose. Democracy does not mean that you have to win or a change of government Democracy entails the will of the people they can vote the same party forever. If one party continue winning it should not be labelled undemocratic. It is a shame that CCC believes that democracy means that the opposition must win. We just need to remember who we are. We are Zimbabweans. There’s nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together.”

Zimbabwean opposition is in the business of “subverting our democracy.”

In 2018 Zimbabwe saw violence geared towards subverting democratic processes. America praised the attackers but now the behaviour of the losers is manifested in their backyard so ironically they warn the like minded to respect their country and act responsibly.

“And political violence, the threat of political violence, which most Zimbabweans find abhorrent, the idea that you would use violence to further your political means, you know, it’s something that unites almost all Zimbabweans and that we can all be united against.” This is true for Zimbabwe. The opposition provoked violence and their actions are a direct attack on democracy.

Zimbabwe is cursed with an opposition which hold beliefs that run counter to democratic values. Democracy is on the mandate given by the people not opposition winning.

2023 is on us and the democratic values we fought for must be seen in the elections. Those who refuse to accept the will of the people, refuse to accept that they have lost. The fate of the nation” lies with the people. Zimbabwe must know that there is nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together, Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours.

The actions by the opposition has put Zimbabwean democracy itself in peril. In 2023 Zimbabwe must use their vote in the elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous actions fronted by the opposition. It is not a secret that there many useless opposition members who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2018 elections.

We must all register to vote.

This is no time to stand aside, The silence is complicity.”

Remember the false claims about a stolen election have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past four years. As Zimbabwe we must vote wisely in 2023. We must know that the opposition is a threat to the very soul of this country as Trump was to America. We should remember that democracy is under threat because of election deniers and others who seek to undermine faith in voting.

We know all those who work against our democracy always deny the election results. We must confront it head on now. It has to stop now. “Zimbabwe is seeing an alarming rise” in the number of people condoning political violence, “trying to explain it away as being caused by ZANU PF. We can not remain silent.

Silence is complicity

We must confront it head on now. It has to stop now There is a stark warning about political violence ahead of 2023!’We can’t take democracy for granted any longer’

President Mnangagwa delivered an urgent rebuke of those who follow instructions and those aligned with attempts to undermine democracy.

Biden said.

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault, “We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.”

We must starkly warn Chamisa who leads an extremism party that threatens the very foundations of our country.

[email protected]

