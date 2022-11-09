Chivhu Woman Who Murdered Own 4 Children Confesses To Poisoning Them

By A Correspondent- New details have emerged in the ongoing trial of the Chivhu woman who killed her four daughters in November 2020.

The woman, Emelda Marazani (29) who hails from the small town of Chivhu killed her four children by slicing their throats with a knife before setting her home on fire after a row with her husband, Lameck Brande.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “When the husband left for work in the morning, the suspect locked the children aged nine, five, three and one in the house. She took a rope and tied the two elder children before slitting open their throats with a knife. The suspect went on to kill the other two children with the knife before setting the house on fire.”

Nyathi said Marazani then drank poison which she had earlier acquired before walking out of house number 4171 in Highview suburb.



She told the court she poisoned the children first before she decided to slit their throats to make sure that they were really dead as she did not want them to suffer after she was gone, since she had also taken the poison.

Marazani, committed the heinous crime aged 29 said she reacted to the news that her husband’s lover was pregnant with a baby boy. She had only given birth to girls.

She asked the court, her relatives & husband for forgiveness.

Her trial continues.

