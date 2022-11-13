Kadewere Scores On Mallorca Debut

Spread the love

Tinotenda Kadewere opened his scoring account in his first appearance for Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker came on as a second half substitute in Mallorca’s 6-0 win over CD Autol in the Copa Del Rey encounter.

He netted the team’s sixth goal in the 88th minute, sealing the victory which sent them into the second round of the knockout tournament.

Kadewere has made his first appearance almost three months after making the switch to the Spanish top flight side from French club Lyon on a season-long loan deal.

The Warriors international was supposed to make his debut in early September but a muscle injury kept him out for several weeks.

He returned to action earlier in the month but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s two previous games in La Liga.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...