Hell On Earth In Mnangagwa Prison

We welcomed Hon Godfrey Sithole after spending 150 days in illegal detention. We fight on to ensure the release of Hon Sikhala and the Nyatsime 16.

He narrated the painful ordeal of his experience inside Mnangagwa’s house of terror.

From an unhealthy cells to a complete suppression of human dignity- Hon Sithole remains fortified that despite all the eclipse Zimbabwe shall be free.

There’s no struggle without pain, there’s no struggle without bruises.

Aluta!

FreeWiwa

