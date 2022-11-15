Mnangagwa Goes For Chiwenga Business Partner

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sucked in the legal battles of Top Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s business partner and Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi.

Buyanga is battling over the custody of his minor son with ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa,

He was arrested on Thursday in South Africa by the international police organisation Interpol, at Zimbabwe’s request, on allegations of kidnapping his eight-year-old son and violating immigration laws.

The property tycoon is accused of abducting his son in Harare and taking the minor to South Africa.

He has since filed an urgent chamber application with the South African High Court arguing he was unlawfully arrested.

In his papers, Buyanga said he is worried because he is not aware of his son’s whereabouts since his arrest.

He alleged that his former girlfriend is being used by Mnangagwa and his family to get to him. He argued:

Political influence, use of State machinery and abuse of authority by the Zimbabwean government in this matter as stated somewhere above.

Miss Muteswa is heavily involved with the First Family to the extent that she is willing to be used as a pawn to get to me.

She has had frequent visits to the Zimbabwean State House during my custody battle in Zimbabwe.

There is no merit in this matter that warrants my arrest and detention to the extent that the State is justified in opposing bail.

