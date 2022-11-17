2 Zimbos, 5 SA Cops Nabbed Over Robbery

By A Correspondent- South African Police Service (Saps) have arrested two Zimbabweans and five Saps serving members who have allegedly been unleashing a violent wave of crime in Johannesburg’s Fordsburg area.

In a statement, Saps spokesperson for Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Xolani Fihle said: “Seven male suspects between 26 and 45 years of age were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (IIOC) Undercover Reaction Unit for conspiracy to commit a crime (robbery) and possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Fordsburg, Johannesburg,

“On Wednesday 16 November 2022, officers received a tip-off about a group of individuals planning a robbery in the Fordsburg area using a white Volkswagen Golf 7 GTi and a maroon Volkswagen Polo and officers were deployed at strategic points in the area waiting for the suspects. Not long after the deployment, the said vehicles were identified and the takedown was initiated.

