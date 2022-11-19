Ostallos Breaks New Ground

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has assured the nation that the people’s victory is coming in 2023.

President Chamisa held a crucial meeting with Commonwealth Assistant Secretary Luis G Franceschi.

“Today, we met with the Assistant Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Prof @lgfranceschi on Zimbabwe’s re-admission to @commonwealthsec.

THIS TIME….ONE TIME,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

“Zimbabwe must normalize relations with all nations and Global institutions, on the basis of shared values, in pursuit of national interest.”

In a related development CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has broken new ground …

🟡YELLOW to the world! Well done ⁦@Cde_Ostallos⁩ for representing us on the global stage! He participated at the ⁦@ObamaFoundation⁩ Democracy Forum yesterday & introduced ⁦@BarackObama⁩.🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/tmm7E19Rhn — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 18, 2022

