MPs Unite Against Drugs Abuse

By Daniel Molokele | This morning l was privileged to give the Opening Remarks at a workshop on behalf of the Chairperson for the Parliament of Zimbabwe Portfolio Committee on Health and Childcare.

Over twenty parliamentarians, especially drawn from the Portfolio Committee on Health and Childcare, have joined hands and united against drugs abuse in Zimbabwe

A strategy workshop is being held this morning at the Harare Holiday Inn hotel for the concerned parliamentarians

A key outcome of the workshop is the adoption of strategies and policies that promote a harm reduction based approach against drugs and substance abuse

Added to that, there will be an emphasis on a medical response instead of a mere criminalised one against drugs and substance abusers

The workshop is being hosted by the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drugs Network (ZCLDN) and the Parliamentarians Network for Global Health (UNITE)

