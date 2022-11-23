Murder Suspect “Poisoned” In Police Custody

By A Correspondent- A 44 year old suspect linked to murder and several armed robbery incidents in Bulawayo died of suspected food poisoning while in police custody hours after his wife had reportedly brought him some food.

In a statement Tuesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the suspect as Gift Sabata, who was linked to the violent crimes which occurred between December last year and November this year.

“On 19th November 2022 at around 1000 hours the suspect died whilst admitted at United Bulawayo Hospital after experiencing some convulsions with froth coming out of the mouth.

“The suspect had consumed food and diabetes medication brought by his wife, Mavis Matupe (27),” Nyathi said.

Sabata’s mysterious death followed his arrest by police detectives assisted by armed members of the paramilitary Support Unit Police Special Tactics at a girlfriend’s home in the early hours of 19 November.

