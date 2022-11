Zanu Pf Thugs Attack CCC Activist

By A Correspondent- Zanu Pf stalwarts have attacked and seriously injured another Citizens for Coalition Change supporter in Munhende village.

The development was revealed by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform in a tweet where it said:

“CCC activist Jervas Makumbe is reported to have been attacked by ZanuPf youths last night at Chomusikai Shops, Munhende.

🔴CCC activist Jervas Makumbe is reported to have been attacked by ZanuPf youths last night at Chomusikai Shops, Munhende. pic.twitter.com/VTM8VshZje — Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform (@HumanDefenderz) November 23, 2022

