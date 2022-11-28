Zimdancehall Producer Faces Arrest Over S*x Tape

By- Zimdancehall producer Levels is facing arrest over his weekend leaked nude pictures after his ex-girlfriend reported him to the police.

Levels torched a storm after his nudes, and s*x tape with Shashl leaked over the weekend.

In his defence, he claimed his cellphone was stolen and hacked.

However, social media users could not buy his narrative as they were convinced he deliberately leaked the nudes.

The sexually explicit content has also exposed Shashl.

She bared her soul, exclusively to H-Metro, while sobbing.

“He forced me into the situation. He would force me to sleep with him when I didn’t want to.

“It started on social media when people were saying Levels and Shashl are dating, yet we were not.

“He is actually the one who posted that story.

“Later on, he started to corner me to sleep with him.

“I refused on several occasions before he threatened me that he would not record my music,” she said.

“Levels then moved to the next level where he forced me to actualise the relationship, of which I didn’t want.

“I refused to actualise the relationship.”

Shashl said she was cornered into this mess.

“I was cornered, I was between a rock and a hard place.

“He kept threatening me over releasing some nudes.

“He then released a picture of us kissing, in which he warned me that he was showing that he can do more than that.”

She said Levels lied that his phone was stolen.

“It was a lie that I stole his phone, how can I steal his phone?

“If I had stolen it, why was he calling?

“He released his nudes to act as if someone was dropping them, he then later released a sex tape,” said Shashl.

She has since pressed cyber charges at Borrowdale Police Station.

“I am pressing charges against him.

“He boasts that nothing can be done against him.

“I did not know how to say it but I was in trouble as he was blackmailing me.

“He is bragging that he is untouchable.

“He is violent, he forced me into sex, it was actually more like rape.

“I was left with no option but to report the matter to the police so that the truth would be known,” she added.

