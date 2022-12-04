Chamisa Loses Rural By-Elections

By- The opposition CCC has lost most of the local government by-elections held in some parts of the country on Saturday.

Out of the five posts that were up for grabs, the ruling ZANU PF won three, while the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa bagged the remainder.

Pindula News presents the results as announced by ZEC:

1). Gweru Municipality Ward 5:

Winner: Mafa Mafa Kwanisai – ZANU PF – 556 Votes;

Shiri Cleopas CCC – 472 Votes;

Ndahwi Leon 11 Votes.

2). Gweru Municipality Ward 18:

Winner: Manyundwa John Manangavhu: CCC 250 Votes;

Makwalo Walter – ZANU PF 182 Votes;

3). Mberengwa Ward 28:

Winner: Zhou Sithethindaba ZANU PF – 726 Votes;

Nkomo Nash CCC – 81 Votes.

4). Gweru Municipality Ward 24:

Winner: Chivhoko Martin (CCC) – 643 Votes;

Chingwadza Gibson (ZANU PF) – 300 Votes.

Winner: Muleya Luyando (ZANU PF) – 945 Votes;

Munkuli Crispen (CCC) – 546 Votes.

