Another ZBC Reporter Gets Top Zanu PF Post

By-The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s Mashonaland East Correspondent, Gerald Sasa, has been appointed Zanu PF spokesperson for Marondera.

Sasa becomes the second ZBC staffer to engage in active Zanu PF politics after Reuben Barwe.

His appointment, according to Chaminuka, Manicaland Weekly publication, is with immediate effect.

Addressing delegates at a recent party gathering in Marondera, ZANU PF provincial chairman Daniel Garwe said Sasi’s appointment is to enhance the party’s communication effectiveness. He was quoted as saying:

These days most communication activities are done via social media through information and publicity departments, if we have a weak communications department, it means the whole party is doomed. If we have a communications department which is against positive gossiping, the name of the president is also affected.

We consulted him to find out if his employers allow him to take up the post and he said they have no problems with his political association. We then told him that your initial mandate is to stop social media conflicts bedeviling the party in the province, particularly in Marondera West where he comes from and Marondera Central.

In 2020, ZBC chief correspondent Reuben Barwe contested and won in the ZANU PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) with self-exiled former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo saying Barwe had lost “his credibility as a ZBC journalist!”

ZBC is a state broadcaster which has also come under fire for alleged biased partisan reporting prompting some to call for in-depth media reforms.

The Zimbabwean constitution prohibits the participation of public officeholders in political affairs as that would jeopardise the impartial execution of their duties and responsibilities.

