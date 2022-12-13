Ramaphosa Survives Parly Axe

By- South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa will not face an impeachment process after most MPs voted against adopting the Phala Phala report.

Only 148 members voted in favour and 214 against, while two MPs abstained from the vote.

In the end, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ruled that the Section 89 process would not proceed.

Earlier, ANC president aspirant Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was one of only five ANC members of Parliament to vote in favour of proceeding with a full inquiry into the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Eliciting heaps of criticism from fellow ANC MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Dlamini Zuma said: “As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” City Press reported.

The ANC occupies 230 of the 400 seats in the National Assembly.

