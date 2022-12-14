CCC Top official Backs Chamisa on Zanu PF Bribes

By-A senior Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) official and Member of Parliament has distanced himself from the government’s controversial US$40 000 loans offered to lawmakers.

Addressing residents at a recently held community engagement meeting at Moffat Hall in Sakubva, Innocent Gonese, who represents Mutare Central in the National Assembly, said he doesn’t know anything about the loans. Said Gonese:

The issue of government loans has been topical of late. The truth of the matter is that I haven’t seen any money and I don’t know about anything concerning the US$40 000 housing loan.

As you all know, I am a steadfast CCC member and as a party, we will sit down and discuss on the issue because I don’t want to be caught offside.

After coming up with a conclusion, we will come up with a statement that will be delivered to the public.

Recent media reports indicate that MPs were offered US$40 000 housing loans with Ministers being offered US$500 000 and their deputies getting US$350 000.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said that the loans were a bribe and warned his MPs not to “drink from the poisoned chalice” as they will face the wrath of voters.

However, CCC Chief Whip in Parliament Prosper Mutseyami said the loan was not a donation but “a genuine part of the MPs’ welfare.” | TellZim News

