Drunk Man Ignites Own 10months Old Baby

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- An enraged Beitbridge man allegedly killed his 10-month-old child after setting alight his home following a domestic dispute.

His wife, who was injured, reportedly escaped from the inferno with an older child.

It is understood that the man opened a gas cylinder in his house after severely assaulting his wife and set the house on fire. The baby was burnt beyond recognition.

The suspect, said to have been drunk, fled the scene and evaded residents who were chasing him.

The officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident, but did not give details.

He also did not disclose whether the suspect, only identified as Gibson, had been arrested.

.From a social media post that went viral in Beitbridge, it is understood Gibson, who appeared high on drugs, stabbed his wife with a knife on the hand.

He then released gas into the house and ignited it while his wife and children were inside.

The wife, however, escaped with an older child, leaving the baby behind.

— NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...