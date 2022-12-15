Johannesburg Flooding Update: Zimbabweans Stuck

Several Zimbabweans marked themselves safe following floods that hit areas in Gauteng since last week.

Varous sources reported flooding in Lenasia following heavy rainfall on Friday, December 9. impacts were reported in the Klipspruit district of Soweto, where at least 11 homes were destroyed and 73 people were impacted. Further, Region D experienced the heaviest flooding. In Dobsonville, 10 residential structures were destroyed, impacting at least 48 people. There are also reports that at least 52 residential structures were swept away in the Meadowlands area near Dorothy Nyembe Park. Finally, at least 42 residential structures were destroyed in Matholesville, 11 in Doornkop, and 7 in Tshepisong.

Additionally, at least one police officer was swept away and died in Soweto during a period of heavy flooding on December 9. The Klip River also overflowed, contributing to flooding conditions. At least 50 people were displaced. An unspecified number of houses were inundated. Floodwaters are beginning to recede, and cleanup operations have begun.

Lenasia (Lenz) is a suburb south of Soweto in the Gauteng province, South Africa, originally created to house Indians; and is part of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality. This update was aggregated by NC4, an independent global crisis reporting agency.

