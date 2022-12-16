ZimEye
Today we were in Hopley, Hre South for voter mobilization campaign. We got 560 pple who are ready to register to vote next week. We are taking that seat from ZANU PF. We can't have a Mnangagwa in Hre. #Ngaapinde pic.twitter.com/SG1d2Oq6D2— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) December 16, 2022
Today we were in Hopley, Hre South for voter mobilization campaign. We got 560 pple who are ready to register to vote next week. We are taking that seat from ZANU PF. We can't have a Mnangagwa in Hre. #Ngaapinde pic.twitter.com/SG1d2Oq6D2