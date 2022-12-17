Battles Lines Drawn For Epic World Cup Final

Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe… the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved.

Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road.

Despite a host of injuries before the tournament started, France have been sensational, overwhelming teams with a pace and precision on the counter-attack run by Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. Add in the great form of No. 9 Olivier Giroud, and they’re a formidable opponent.

Yet Messi and Argentina will be licking their chops after watching the long stretches of pressure Les Bleus faced in their semifinal against Morocco.

The Albiceleste are built well to possess the ball against the France setup and deal with the pace on the counter.

So who will lift the trophy? An enthralling, star-studded World Cup final awaits us, so let’s break it down.- The Sporting News

