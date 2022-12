Rape Accused Bar Manager Granted 100 000 Bail

Spread the love

High court has granted club manager Ronnie Ngwenya RTGS$100 000 bail. He was arrested for allegedly raping a 13 year old girl at his residence in waterfalls.

Ngwenya had been remanded in custody till the 9th of january.

His bail was heard by Justice Kwenda, who granted the application after submissions by his legal practitioners.

-Online

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...