Journalists Barred From Covering Violent Incident At Mwonzora Congress

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Six journalists covering the recently held congress of the opposition MDC in Harare were threatened and barred from covering a violent incident that reportedly transpired at the congress venue.

It is reported that before the official commencement of the proceedings, the journalists who included those from Heart and Soul TV and Open Parly ZW, were interviewing congress delegates outside the venue after being advised by security details that preparations for the congress were still in progress hence they could not access the venue.

During the interviews, one of the interviewees is reported to have criticised the congress’s processes resulting in him being allegedly assaulted by some disgruntled party supporters.

The journalists were, however, reportedly threatened and barred from filming the incident by the party supporters. The party supporters also threatened to seize their equipment.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...