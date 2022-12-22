“Arrest Chiwenga For Inciting Violence”

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has condemned the prolonged detention of Hon Job Sikhala.

The judgement in Hon Sikhala’s bail application has been reserved.

This means Hon Sikhala has spent 190 days in prison.

Advocate Mahere has called for the immediate release of Wiwa, arguing Zanu PF murderers are walking scot- free.

In a statement CCC said :

“COURT UPDATE: Judgment in the bail appeal of Hon Sikhala has been reserved. We continue to lead a campaign for his immediate release. Sikhala is innocent.

He has been jailed without trial for 190 days for a crime he did not commit.”

https://fb.watch/hyJ48XnWau/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...