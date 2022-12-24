Chiwenga Takes Over Country

Spread the love

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has commenced his annual leave after a busy year that saw his government implementing various developmental programmes.

The man who is known for leading from the front and popularising the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo mantra is taking a rest and will resume his duties next year to continue with his development programmes.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba confirmed the development to ZBC News.

“Just to inform the nation that His Excellency, President Mnangagwa started his by annual leave yesterday the 23rd of December which will run until the end of January, he has no intention of leaving the country he will spend his entire leave in the country, most probably between the capital and his farm. You know he’s a big farmer, he is behind the agriculture transformation that he has always called for, and he decided to lead by example. And my hunch is that he will be tending to his crops as well as his animals. Vice President Chiwenga will be the Acting President for the entire period the President is on leave,” he said.

2022 saw a number of major milestones for the country under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

In the mining sector, new entities like Sabi Star mine in Buhera and the Manhize Steel plant in the Midlands Province were officially commissioned.

Sabi Star lithium mine is expected to generate one billion United States dollars annually.

The Manhize steel plant which was officially commissioned by President Mnangagwa in the first week of October will be producing steel to meet the local requirements as well as supply the international markets.

Still on mining, in November the President also commissioned a central shaft at blanket mine which will see increased gold production.

The Beitbridge – Harare highway, also recorded significant progress with local companies who were contracted to carry out the construction, being commended for their workmanship.

The agriculture sector also recorded positives with the country producing wheat enough to last the country for 13 months.

2022 was also a year in which President Mnangagwa hammered on the crucial role that the young generation should play in economic development.

Through education 5.0 model, the young minds continue to come up with innovations that answer to the needs of industry.

As 2023 beckons, the country is expected to record more positives on the economic front.

Zimbabweans will head to the elections in 2023 and President Mnangagwa has emphasised that violence will not be tolerated, calling for peace during and after the electons.- ZBC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...