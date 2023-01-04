Chinhoyi Accident Claims One

By A Correspondent- A 30 year old man died in an accident when his car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Nyashadzase Marumahoko of Cherima in Chinhoyi, was in the company of a female passenger when he met his fate on Monday.

His female friend sustained head injuries and is reportedly in a serious condition in hospital.

Mashonaland West provincial police acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the tragedy.

Ass Insp Kohwera said Marumahoko was driving a Toyota Mark X when he was involved in the accident at the 90km peg along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi road.

“Upon reaching the 90km peg, Marumahoko lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and hit a tree, before it trapped Marumahoko and the female passenger inside.

“ZRP Chinhoyi Traffic and the municipal fire brigade attended the scene and retrieved his body and the injured lady.”

Ass Insp Kohwera urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving and to watch out for hazards.

— HMetro

