ANC Splashes R50 Million On Dead Musician

By- The African National Congress-led KwaZulu-Natal government said it only assisted the Kwaito star Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo’s funeral with R300 000.

There were reports on social media suggesting that the authorities had spent R50 million on the funeral.

Contrary to these reports, the provincial government said it spent R320,000 for proceedings.

It said R170,000 came from the Office of the Premier, R50,000 was provided by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and R100,000 from the eThekwini metro.

The KZN administration says it continues to support local artists and it has urged people to be responsible on social media.

WATCH: Funeral service of musician Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo

-eNCA

