Pretoria Hit By Floods, Motorists Trapped

South Africa’s Tshwane emergency services is currently attending to reports of motorists trapped in floods in parts of Pretoria north.

Gauteng Weather reports a warning for disruptive rain around the province for Thursday and Friday, leading to possible localised flooding.

Flooding is also expected in the Eastern Cape due to a steep upper-air trough and a high ridging pressure system.

The SA Weather Service is predicting around 50 millimetres to 80mm of rainfall in Mnquma Local Municipality, Mbhashe LM, OR Tambo District Municipality and Alfred Nzo DM.

-IOL

