Tree Falls Down And Chops Headmistress’ Car Killing Her On The Spot

Spread the love

IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?

Dear Editor

“A tree fell and crashed the Headmistress of Bare Primary School in a storm in Mazowe.-

“Mvura yanaya nhasi kuMazowe yanga yakawanda nemhepo yakaipisisa yadonhedza muti uchibva wawira Headmistress vepaBare Pry vachibva vangofira ipapo.”

IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?



Dear Editor

"A tree fell and crashed the Headmistress of Bare Primary School in a storm in Mazowe.-



"Mvura yanaya nhasi kuMazowe yanga yakawanda nemhepo yakaipisisa yadonhedza muti uchibva wawira Headmistress vepaBare Pry vachibva vangofira ipapo." pic.twitter.com/n7y6R9pShY — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 5, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...