Councilor Gunned Down

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- An ANC councillor in Mpumalanga, together with two other people, were gunned down on Friday, 13 January.

According to police spokesman Colonel Donald Mdhluli, ward 12 councillor Sbonelo Mthembu (36) and other victims were shot at a certain yard in Mkhondo.

Mdhluli said Mthembu, and his mechanic, were being dropped off by a friend at the yard when three armed men suddenly appeared.

“The suspects fired multiple shots at the councillor, also fatally shooting the friend in the bakkie, as well as the mechanic. The suspects then fled the scene,” he said.

Mthembu and his mechanic were taken to a nearby hospital.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...