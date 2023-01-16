Tryson Chimbetu Goes Mad

By-Dendera musician, Tryson Chimbetu, is said to be losing his conscience because of drug abuse.

The singer who first emerged as a promising Dendera singer, has become the talk of his community following his violent conduct and use of obscene language against his own mother.

He reportedly had a long fracas with his relatives on Saturday evening, among them his brothers, who wanted to take him to rehab at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Reports say relatives wrestled with him for close to two hours as he resisted getting into the car.

Close sources said, he was bound, but still resisted violently.

“He was refusing to be taken to rehab at Parirenyatwa. He was now moving around the area with a knife, threatening to stab any relative who dared visit him.

“Although they managed to take him, he fought his brothers. It looks like he is losing his mind because of drugs. He was staying with his son, but he was very violent. He is accusing his mother of bewitching him,” said the source.

Tryson was refusing to go to hospital on Saturday, saying he feared for his life there.

“They want to kill me, remove these ropes. Sunungurai makumbo, I am not running away. Just untie me, Tindo loosen my legs. They will not go anywhere, they know.

“Leave me Solo, zvafumuka, leave me. Look, I will die, there is nothing like this; why did not you come with the police.

“If I get into the car, I will die, Shingi get inside. I want to sit alone, go and call the police, let the police come. Simba fight for me, that thing is coming, they want to kill me.

“I am crying for you Simba, you know they want to kill me, today is the day. I prayed today, I knew they want to kill me,” he said as he resisted getting into the car.

Another source said, he cleaned the house thoroughly on Saturday.

“Akakwesha imba yese madziro achiti vanhu vakamuisira mushonga. Kukwesha madziro ese, just like someone who is under the influence of drugs.

“So, relatives took him to Parirenyatwa where they want him to be detoxed for a week.

“Hanzi ane madrugs akawandisa. His child was also taken since they want him to be evaluated as he too might have been intoxicated.

“Tryson was saying, that vanhu vakamuisira mushonga kubvira mubhutsu, mumba, muhembe, and accusing them of being Satanists.”

