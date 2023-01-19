ZimEye
If you ban lithium, you better have had approached the private sector to see their reaction, Mthuli Ncube is advised, and Mthuli interrupts saying: Since we banned lithium, 2 investors have come forward. #WEFhttps://t.co/1ZnJElRxFj— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 19, 2023
Mthuli Ncube educates Davos on social protection methods that involve the central bank dishing money to farmers to purchase seed. Presenter asks him to reveal examples where such a thing works, and he replies saying, we're doing this in Zim#wef23
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 19, 2023
