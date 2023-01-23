Gvt Comn Ties With China

By A Correspondent- The Government looks forward to continuing its close ties with China to further consolidate the bilateral cooperation between the two nations, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.

In a speech at the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, she said the new season offers an opportunity for the nations to solidify the strong bond of friendship and solidarity that exists between the two countries and people.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to profoundly express my appreciation of the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China.

“As you may be aware, Zimbabwe-China relations were elevated from ‘all weather friend’ to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”, to appropriately reflect the depth of our relations which date from the period of our liberation struggle.

“Over the past few years, we have witnessed increased investments in Zimbabwe by the Chinese Government and Chinese companies,” she said.

Minister Mutsvagwa said the Chinese Government and business community have transferred technical expertise and created employment opportunities for tens of thousands of Zimbabweans.

“The investments have helped to increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product and volume of exports. I cannot over-emphasize the contribution that Chinese companies have made towards boosting production in the economy and in the same vein transforming the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

“The investments have been buttressed by the successful completion of several projects in a number of fields, including mining, agriculture, infrastructure development, energy and the environment.

China has also assisted Zimbabwe with human resource development through provision of scholarships for Zimbabwean students to study in China.

“This has seen our nationals being trained in companies such as the Chinese tile factory in Norton and the Onsen Iron and Steel Company in Manhize,” she said.

