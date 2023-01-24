Advocate Chamisa Targets Landslide Victory In Presidential Plebiscite

Tinashe Sambiri| The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) has managed to move mountains over the past 12 months.

This was said by party leader President Nelson Chamisa.

CCC won 19 Parliamentary and 89 local government seats within a year of its formation.

“CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW CITIZENS…IN ONE YEAR, YOU HAVE EXCELLED..Change Champions, you moved mountains. Because #Godisinit you Won 19/28 MPs, 89/149 Councillors in by elections. THANK YOU;

-For your solidarity & support.

-For believing and supporting us against all odds. #ANewGreatZimbabwe loading. Thank you Our God in Heaven. You are so faithful!

We aim to #WinBig to seal the Presidency. 2/3 in Parly, & choose both speaker of Parliament and President of Senate. We must attain a majority in local authorities. Citizens, let’s do it again! Come, #Thistime let us make it happen Big! #Onepeople,” President Chamisa said in a statement on Twitter.

He added :

“THE NEW CITIZENS GOVERNMENT -Will reintroduce Executive Mayors & raise the bar on quality of cnlrs.

-Stop central government interference in local authorities.

-Fully implement devolution to devolve authority and development.

Devolution is the new revolution!

What do you think??

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE! Your honey is loading…”

