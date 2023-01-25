President Chamisa, Mr Mnangagwa Clash Over Persecution Of Citizens

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to release political prisoners with immediate effect.

On Tuesday President Chamisa was at the magistrates court in Harare to give moral and emotional support to jailed CCC members.

“I’m at court in solidarity with the persecuted Change Champions Hons @JobSikhala1, @ChibayaCCC ,Machingauta and the #Budiriro25. The Citizens heroes are innocent. This too will come to an end. Nothing lasts forever! #FreeThemAll,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

CCC has managed to move mountains over the past 12 months.

The party won 19 Parliamentary and 89 local government seats within a year of its formation.

“CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW CITIZENS…IN ONE YEAR, YOU HAVE EXCELLED..Change Champions, you moved mountains. Because #Godisinit you Won 19/28 MPs, 89/149 Councillors in by elections. THANK YOU;

-For your solidarity & support.

-For believing and supporting us against all odds. #ANewGreatZimbabwe loading. Thank you Our God in Heaven. You are so faithful!

We aim to #WinBig to seal the Presidency. 2/3 in Parly, & choose both speaker of Parliament and President of Senate. We must attain a majority in local authorities. Citizens, let’s do it again! Come, #Thistime let us make it happen Big! #Onepeople,” President Chamisa posted a separate statement on Twitter.

He added :

“THE NEW CITIZENS GOVERNMENT -Will reintroduce Executive Mayors & raise the bar on quality of cnlrs.

-Stop central government interference in local authorities.

-Fully implement devolution to devolve authority and development.

Devolution is the new revolution!

What do you think??

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE! Your honey is loading…”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...