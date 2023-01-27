SUSAN MUTAMI, CIO HIGH COURT CASE: Mliswa Finally Wins

By Court Correspondent | The case pitting the controversial Australia based ZANU PF socialite labelled (by government employees) a CIO State Prostitute, Susan Mutami and Norton MP Temba Mliswa in which the legislator was arrested for holding a press conference (against COVID regulations) to address her allegations against him, has collapsed.

The High Court declared the MP not guilty at the close of the state’s case.

In a ruling dated 19 January 2023, Justice Katiyo said:

WHEREUPON after reading documents filed of record and hearing Counsel

IT IS ORDERED THAT

1. The decision of the first respondent dismissing the applicant’s application or discharge at the close of the gate ease under CRB No. 1251/21 be and is hereby set aside

2. In its place he and it is hereby replaced with the following:-

-Application 14 discharge at the close of the state case is granted. Accused person be and is hereby found not guilty and acquitted.”

3. No order as to costs.

